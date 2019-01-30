Marvel

Captain Marvel, as played by Oscar winner Brie Larson, won’t make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut until March, but her logo already appeared in Avengers: Infinity War during the end-credits scene where Nick Fury furiously used a pager before dissolving to dust. (Carol Danvers is gonna freak when she learns about Snake.) The pager shows up again in a new clip from Captain Marvel that not only connects to Infinity War, but also the upcoming Endgame.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The video is in Russian (it’s an international teaser), but as BGR points out, “[The sequence] is pretty essential for the movie as it lays out the next phase of the relationship between Fury and Captain Marvel. She’s obviously ready to help Fury if he needs assistance, and that’s why she asks for a pager. It’s very likely that she’ll receive that distress message in 2018 as soon as the snap happens, and come to help out the remaining Avengers in Endgame.” That goes along with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige’s much-repeated insistence that Captain Marvel is “as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie” (and Kevin Smith’s theory that she’ll be the one to beat Thanos).

Here’s what the pager looks like in Captain Marvel…