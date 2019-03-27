Marvel Studios

In anticipation of the three-hour-plus epic Avengers: Endgame, which comes out on April 26, Marvel Studios released 32 character posters on Tuesday, ranging from long-time Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites, like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America, to newcomers, such as Valkyrie, Shuri, and Captain Marvel. Also, Wong. Wong — the smartest man in the MCU — is there.

All is good.

The posters are split evenly between the 32 characters: 16 alive (in color), 16 dead (in black and white), which explains why Happy Hogan got his own alive poster while Snap victim Maria Hill, a more important character, was left out. For now. In time, everyone, but especially everyone who’s “fallen” in pop culture, will get their own Endgame-style poster, as evidenced by the tweets below. There’s John Wick and Fry’s good boys, the original Hulk and War Machine in the MCU (brutal), a youngling that Anakin slaughters in Revenge of the Sith, and poor Bing Bong from Inside Out. Now I’m sad all over again. Maybe Thanos can keep Star-Lord if we can get Goose back? It’s a good deal.