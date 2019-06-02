Marvel Studios

CAUTION: Avengers: Endgame came out over a month ago, but just in case, this post contains spoilers.

In 2013’s Iron Man 3, hardcore Marvel Comics fans were treated to a healthy bit of servicing when Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts briefly donned the Mark 42 armor during a rather explosive scene. It was considering fan service because, in the comics, Tony Stark’s love interest would sometimes wear the Rescue Armor, a suit he specifically designed to protect here in an emergency. With April’s Avengers: Endgame, however, Potts not only got her own suit, but enough weaponry to hold her own in the film’s climactic battle.

The suit didn’t get too much screentime in the end, but thanks to Liz Georgoff, who worked in Endgame‘s art department, we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at some unused promo art that features it. In particular, the photo Georgoff shared features her wearing the suit for a publicity piece: