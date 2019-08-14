MARVEL STUDIOS

Like most people who saw Avengers: Endgame (hey, you don’t become the highest-grossing movie ever if no one likes you), Dan Slott enjoyed the film. But the prolific Marvel Comics writer, who has worked on everything from The Amazing Spider-Man to Fantastic Four to She-Hulk, has one major nit to pick.

“Confession: There was 1 moment I did NOT like in all of AVENGERS: ENDGAME. This,” he tweeted, referring to an image of Spider-Man activating Instant-Kill Mode during the climatic battle. “Peter Parker shouldn’t kill. Even when it comes to Thanos’ evil army of alien spacehounds. But not liking 1 moment out of 3 hours and 2 minutes ain’t that bad.” I probably do not need to describe what INSTANT KILL MODE means, but just in case: “This feature allows Spider-Man and his webs to have increased lethality. When activated, the suit’s lenses enclose together, exposing only small red lights emitting from the eyes.” Ah, so “Instant Kill” means people/things are killed instantly? Got it.

Slott, who has also been critical of Zack Snyder’s vision in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is of the belief that superheroes, but especially Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, should not resort to lethal violence. But, as he wrote in a later tweet, that’s his belief, and his alone. “I know this is a crazy caveat to add to any post. I know it’s basic, common sense, but… The above tweet is my *personal* opinion on the matter. And it’s a personal opinion about a *fictional* character,” he wrote. “It’s okay if *your* opinion on this is different. It’s all good.”

He continued:

“Things most comic fans can suspend belief over: People who can fly, climb up walls, have super-strength, super-speed… you name it. Things most comic fans cannot suspend belief over: Those people w/ powers NOT being able to use them in an ‘impossible situation’ w/o killing.”

Let’s go back to the days when Batman would dance to defeat the bad guys.