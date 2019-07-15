Marvel Studios

Before Avengers: Endgame came out and broke every box office record (except the year’s best per-screen-average), co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo pleaded with audiences to not spoil the film. “Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help,” the note read. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.” Even the film’s cast wasn’t immune from Marvel’s fear of spoilers (I would watch a direct-to-VOD horror movie called Spoilerphobia, btw).

Actress Emma Fuhrmann, who played a grown-up Cassie Lang in Endgame, told Comic Book that she got in trouble with Marvel security after posting an innocuous photo on social media. “I had gotten to Atlanta to film, and there was this gorgeous sunset. I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location,” she said. “The next day, [Marvel’s] head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can’t post that.” Fuhrmann told the security head that she didn’t say anything about her being on-set for the new Avengers movie, but resistance was futile. According to ComicBook.com:

“They were like, ‘No, we understand, you’re not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I’ve had people calling me all day trying to find out where you’re going to be filming,’ and that was sort of just like, ‘OK, wow, this is real.’ It could not have gotten any realer, I really didn’t understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had. That really just was a sort of a pinch me moment even though I was in a little bit of trouble.”

The other person was totally Tom Holland, wasn’t it? Anyway, the real victim here: the world, for losing a sunset photo. Instagram needs more of those.