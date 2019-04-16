Marvel Studios

In the weeks leading up to Avengers: Infinity War, co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo pleaded with the “greatest fans in the world” to not spoil the film. “We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time,” they wrote. “Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Good luck and happy viewing.” The note was hashtagged “#ThanosDemandsYourSilence,” or else (now we know “else” means “make you disappear with a single snap,” which, tough but fair).

With the release of Avengers: Endgame fast approaching, the Russo brothers are once again requesting that anyone who suffered for an opening night ticket shut their freaking trap. “This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises,” the new note reads. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.” The new hashtag: “DontSpoilTheEndgame.”

Here’s the note in full.