‘Avengers: Endgame’ May Not Feature Stan Lee’s Final Cameo After All

Soon after Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee passed away last November, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe his stories inspired have been wondering the same thing: How much more are we going to see of him on the big screen? Since then, moviegoers have seen Lee give a playful nod to Kevin Smith’s Mallrats in Captain Marvel, while Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has previously confirmed that the writer’s Avengers: Endgame cameo was already in the can. But will it be his last?

That’s what many have been wondering thanks to Endgame co-director Joe Russo’s comments at a fan event in India over the weekend. “I believe that his final cameo is in Endgame,” he says in a video that was posted to Twitter. “I don’t remember if he was well enough to do the [Spider-Man: Far From Home] cameo or not.”

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote Captain Marvel‘s release in March, Feige seemed to suggest that fans would be seeing more of Lee beyond his Endgame appearance. When asked if the icon would be appearing in Far From Home, the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, the Marvel Studios head said “we’ll see,” adding that they had “shot a couple of others, so we’re coming up on the last of them.”

Considering that Lee’s cameos were usually shot in bundles, chances are good that we’ll be seeing him in both Endgame and Far From Home. As for appearances in MCU films beyond these two, only time will tell.