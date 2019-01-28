Marvel Studios

(Spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be found below.)

With Aquaman gushing into DC’s top-grossing superhero spot and Harley Quinn showing off her girl gang, the spotlight upon the MCU seems to have reached a calm before the storm. That impending one-two punch would be the arrival of Captain Marvel (on March 8) and Avengers: Endgame (on April 26). The suspense regarding the latter film (other than the usual Marvel-based anticipation) has everything to do with whether the characters who were killed by Thanos’ dusting would be brought back through a reversal of his snap.

Theories have abounded everywhere regarding the survival of numerous MCU players, including fan-favorite Spider-Man, as well as female characters including Shuri and Gamora. But what of Thor: Ragnarok‘s Valkyrie, who was on the doomed Asgardian vessel taken out by Thanos at the start of Infinity War? Last year, Joe Russo (according to Reddit and Comic Book) stated during a Q&A that Valkyrie survived all of Thanos’ genocidal antics, and actress Tessa Thompson has now seemingly revealed on Twitter that her booze-guzzling badass will appear in Endgame. In the below tweet, she references her two theatrical films coming out this year — “One in April and one in June.”

I also committed to Doubling the number of women and POC journalist covering the films I have coming out this year. (One in April and in June). TimesUpx2 https://t.co/WFFSXSwuhB — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 26, 2019

Men In Black: International, which reteams Thompson with Chris Hemsworth, arrives on June 14, and from the looks of Thompson’s IMDb page, Endgame is obviously the April film that she mentions. This means that we don’t even need the fuel sparked by (possibly fake, or old) photos posted to Twitter recently, showing a Valkyrie action figure branded as (or “inspired by”) part of the Avengers. While Thompson’s tweet was intended to promote an initiative for Hollywood to hire more female directors, it appears that she’s dropping her own little clue about Endgame as well.