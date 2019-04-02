Marvel Studios

Maybe Thanos’ plan to erase half the universe wasn’t such a bad idea: at least it would have been easier to get Avengers: Endgame tickets. It was always going to be a tough assignment, considering the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is arguably the year’s most anticipated movie and Infinity War made a staggering $257 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend (defeating the previous record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens), but I don’t think anyone expected a 40-plus minute wait for tickets.

This is a bit much, honestly pic.twitter.com/qqB6yYCAnD — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) April 2, 2019

It sounded like a nightmare for everyone, whether trying to purchase tickets through Fandango, Movie Tickets, Atom, the Alamo Drafthouse’s website (which is what I tried to do — after 20-something minutes, I was finally successful), or, uh, does Moviefone still exist? Et tu, Moviefone guy? Even co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo got in on the on-sale excitement, tweeting a quote from the film: “It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Hopefully your local theater has some opening night tickets available; otherwise, you may want to stay off the internet until that weekend.