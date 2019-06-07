Marvel Studios

(Warning: Avengers: Endgame will be found below.)

Marvel Studios is notoriously and understandably secretive with plot points for Avengers movies. Given that Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spidey) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) are known to be the biggest spoilers of the cast, it’s fitting, now, that both of them have lifted the lid on how far the shroud of secrecy extended. That is, the cast was often kept in the dark during Endgame filming, even to one hilariously somber end.

Do you recall the funeral scene at the end of the Russo Brothers-directed movie? Of course you do. Tony Stark shall sorely be missed, but Mark Ruffalo now reveals that the cast was, um, told they were instead filming something celebratory. “We’re filming a wedding, they said,” tweeted Ruffalo while adding some amusing personal photos, including a knowing look from Lebowski Thor.