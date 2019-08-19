20th Century Fox

It’s not as if Avengers: Endgame needed more characters, but… it would have been pretty cool to see Wolverine alongside Captain Marvel and Thor.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the co-directors of the highest-grossing movie of all-time (which is still making money at the box office, despite being out on home video), recently appeared on IGN‘s Up at Noon, where they were asked to “Snap away” iconic teams. For instance: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. All four are allowed to live, so they can fight Thanos. But for the Scooby Gang (the original Scooby Gang, not Buffy’s), Fred and Shaggy are victims of “the Blip,” because Fred, in particular, is useless. The Russos were even more ruthless when it came to the X-Men (who may join the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon):

After considering who to kill on a team lineup consisting of Gambit, Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, and Rogue, director Joe Russo used a marker to strike out everyone on the team except Wolverine. “I’d love to see a fiercely motivated Wolverine going up against Thanos,” Joe said of his extreme decision. (Via)

He’d kill everyone but Logan, Russo explained, because “it’s not our job to give the people what they want, it’s to give them what they need.” And what they need is Wolverine using his claws against Thanos’ double-edged sword, which I’m certain already exists as fan fiction on the internet. As for Jean Grey: getting snapped away is a tough, but fair punishment for how bad Dark Phoenix was.