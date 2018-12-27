Netflix Apparently Didn’t Know That This Marvel Cinematic Universe Star Isn’t In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

12.27.18

If it seems like every main character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, well, you’re not wrong. The cast list runs 60-people deep, from Robert Downey, Jr. to Josh Brolin to Gwyneth Paltrow to Carrie Freaking Coon, but there were some notable omissions. For instance, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman were nowhere to be seen, but the biggest missing MCU star was Jeremy Renner. If keeping up with such a huge assemble was confusing to you (I haven’t even mentioned any of the Guardians), you are not alone, as it also appears to have confused Netflix.

Take a look at Netflix’s lengthy-but-still-incomplete cast listing for Infinity War, which was added to the streaming service earlier this week. (That “intergalactic sociopath” Thanos is already causing so much trouble.)

