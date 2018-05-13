Marvel / Disney

WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 ahead.

Even if you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War at this point, you have to know at least that plenty of folks don’t make it out alive. We’ve seen the memes, discussed the goals of Thanos (and his hotness for some reason), and we’re all scrambling to figure out what happens next in Avengers 4.

In a pretty surprising move, The Russo Brothers have been sharing little tidbits all over the place to explain some of the plot details in Infinity War and what we can expect in Avengers 4. While the fate of some characters isn’t really in question — like Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy given their future films — others aren’t as safe from the wrath of Thanos. This even includes the characters that didn’t appear on screen during Infinity War.