[Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War]

A sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming comes out on July 5, 2019, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020 and, eventually, Black Panther 2. There’s one problem, though: Peter Parker, Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer, Mantis, Groot, and T’Challa are dead. Or, as many fans believe following the catastrophic events of Avengers: Infinity War, “dead.” (Gamora is straight-up dead… probably.) It’s unlikely that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is simply finished with Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland and Chris Pratt and, um, Vin Diesel’s voice, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo hear your complaints about the lack of dramatic stakes if everyone is miraculously resurrected, and they want everyone to know that just because a character has an upcoming sequel, it doesn’t mean they’re coming back.

“Here’s the thing, I think it’s important to remember anything is possible in the MCU,” Anthony recently told the Huffington Post. “Just because there’s a sequel on the books doesn’t mean… people become accustomed to time moving linearly in the MCU. That doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. There’s a lot of very inventive ways of where the story can go from here.” Joe added, “There’s four years between Guardians 2 and Infinity War. That’s a long time, and a lot of Guardians‘ stories to tell. Again, as Anthony said, don’t expect everything to move forward in a linear fashion in the Marvel universe.”

In other words, expect more flashbacks and films set before the events of Infinity War or in the Quantum Realm, and other wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff (this is especially tricky for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which starts “a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story,” meaning Marvel will have to market the film, which comes out only two months after Avengers 4, without giving anything away). You thought the MCU timeline was confusing now? Just wait.

(Via the Huffington Post)