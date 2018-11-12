‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Almost Ended With A Different ’90s Relic

MARVEL

Following the heartbreak of half of your favorite Marvel superheroes getting “snapped” to death by Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War ended with Nick Fury sending a message to Captain Marvel using a pager before he, too, is turned to dust. We won’t know what the message says until Captain Marvel comes out on March 8, 2019, or maybe Avengers 4 on May 3, but it signals the imminent arrival of one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But why a pager? That’s because Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, takes place in the 1990s, an unexplored decade in the MCU. Fury almost fired off his “save me, Jebus!” message using a different device, though.

“Captain Marvel Pager design I did for Avengers: Infinity War,” wrote concept artist Fausto De Martini, with a look at the device. “The final design was based on a previous version done by another artist. Russel Bobbit (Prop Master) had the fun idea to pitch a palm pilot as well, hence the versions of the design you see here” (you can see it here). If only they had used the football phone.

Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwart also recently explained why the film is set in the 1990s. “It’s giving Carol a place in the cinematic universe that she can carve out for her own, where she wasn’t one superheroine out of many,” he said, adding that the movie is inspired by Robocop, Total Recall, Starship Troopers, Terminator 2, and Independence Day.

(Via Comic Book)