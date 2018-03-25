The Guardians Of The Galaxy Meet Thor In This Sneak Peek Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ From The Kids’ Choice Awards

03.25.18

WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok ahead

A special clip from Avengers: Infinity War aired during Nickelodeon’s latest Kids’ Choice Awards, giving the general public a look at a scene that was part of the D23/ Comic-Con sizzle reel that made fans crazy last year. If you don’t want to be fully spoiled for the film, turn back.

In the clip, we see what appears to be the aftermath of Thanos’ meeting with Thor, Loki, and the Asgardian ship from the end of Thor: Ragnarok. If you’ve paid attention to the mid-credits scene from that film and the pack of trailers we’ve gotten for Infinity War to this point, you can piece together what is going to happen and how it will probably drive Thor in his quest throughout the film.

