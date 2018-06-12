Marvel Studios

It’s become an unfortunate time-honored tradition for every massive property: upset so-called “fans” sending death threats. It happened for The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actor Jeremy Renner told USA Today that Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo “got way too many death threats” for leaving Hawkeye out of the film. Renner’s response: “Wow, dude, that’s intense. I’m sorry!”

Renner was predictably tightlipped about Avengers 4 (the Russos “cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play” for the film). The only thing he revealed was that “if you like Infinity War, there’s some stuff to come. What I do know is it’s going to be awesome.” So, look forward to “some stuff,” I guess?

More importantly, though, Renner discussed his CGI arms in Tag.

After production, they said, “Hey, do you want to actually see the fall?” And I’m like, “Uh, no. I’m good.” I have that attitude of you fall down seven times and you stand up eight. I don’t know about 20 feet seven times. It was just one time I had to do that. (Via)

Hopefully Hawkeye is less clumsy when he comes after Thanos in Avengers 4.

(Via USA Today)