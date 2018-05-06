Marvel

The Russo Brothers were given the chance to bring the ultimate vision of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to screen with Avengers: Infinity War. Judging from the box office results, they more than succeeded and still have the follow-up to come next year. But with that success, The Russos probably know exactly what to do and what not to do when it comes to the old shared universe game. They’ve called Infinity War one of the most complicated films ever released in the past, but they’re sharing some new tips to others looking to follow Marvel’s lead according to a new interview with Variety:

“Yeah, don’t do it,” Joe Russo says. “Not everything can be sustained through a cinematic universe.”

Variety calls it pithy but agrees that it has some truth. Marvel has been very lucky with their process to this point and got a lot figured out early in terms of signing talent and how to release their properties. The failures of other ventures like DC’s Extended Universe — currently refreshing itself — and the Dark Universe at Universal — currently in limbo — really shows just how much luck and work went into making Marvel’s massive production work in the end.