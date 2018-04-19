Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With her introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Panther, Letitia Wright’s Shuri shot to the top of the smartest characters the universe has to offer. While we’ve gotten Tony Stark and Bruce Banner combining their brains in past films, particularly Avengers: Age Of Ultron when they created Vision, this short teaser from Avengers: Infinity War shows that they are clearly outclassed by their counterpart in Wakanda.

Wright stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday to talk the film and a bit about her experience with Black Panther. The clip in question comes around midway, around 4:18 in the interview, and shows Shuri giving a look at Vision while Captain America, T’Challa, Scarlet Witch, and Bruce Banner look on. When she starts asking Banner about creating the android, she doesn’t hesitate to school him on what he and Tony Stark did wrong.