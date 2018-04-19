Bruce Banner Can’t Match Wits With ‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright In This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sneak Peek

#Black Panther #Avengers #Marvel
04.18.18 2 hours ago

With her introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Panther, Letitia Wright’s Shuri shot to the top of the smartest characters the universe has to offer. While we’ve gotten Tony Stark and Bruce Banner combining their brains in past films, particularly Avengers: Age Of Ultron when they created Vision, this short teaser from Avengers: Infinity War shows that they are clearly outclassed by their counterpart in Wakanda.

Wright stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday to talk the film and a bit about her experience with Black Panther. The clip in question comes around midway, around 4:18 in the interview, and shows Shuri giving a look at Vision while Captain America, T’Challa, Scarlet Witch, and Bruce Banner look on. When she starts asking Banner about creating the android, she doesn’t hesitate to school him on what he and Tony Stark did wrong.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warBlack PantherLETITIA WRIGHTMarvel

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 14 hours ago 3 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP