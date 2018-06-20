‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Proves Thanos Is A Lying Liar Who Lies

Marvel

In Avengers: Infinity War — henceforth known as Thanos: The Hands of Fate — the mad Titan Thanos believes himself to be the hero, eliminating half of every planet’s population to curb ecological disasters. This plan is dumb as hell, of course. Curbing over-consumption, not population, would be a long-term solution. Half of a population that over-consumes is still going to create the same ecological disaster, just not as quickly. But a multi-pronged campaign to increase production efficiency, shift to clean energy, and reduce waste isn’t nearly as fun as snapping people to death, we suppose.

Nonetheless, Thanos claims his plan is working, and part of his evidence is telling Gamora her home planet (Zehoberi) is now a paradise thanks to his murdering half of her people, including her mother: