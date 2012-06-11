Chris Hemsworth to battle a giant whale in new disaster flick

Chris Hemsworth is ready to do battle with Mother Nature.
The Aussie actor, who’s coming off a blockbuster summer with his starring roles in both “The Avengers” and “Snow White and the Huntsman,” has signed on for a lead role in “In the Heart of the Sea,” which will dramatize the real-life adventure tale that inspired Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick.”
“In the Heart of the Sea” is based on the 2000 book of the same name by Nathaniel Philbrick, which won the National Book Award for Nonfiction. It tells the story of the Whaleship Essex, a Nantucket-based craft that was stalked and finally destroyed by a sperm whale while on an 1820 expedition. Following the calamity, the surviving crewmembers, stranded far from home, must struggle to survive and are ultimately forced to resort to cannibalism.
Hemsworth will star as a first mate who heroically leads the crew to safety following the whale attack.
Hemsworth will next be seen in “Red Dawn,” a remake of the 1984 teen action film that’s slated to hit theaters on November 21. He also has “Thor 2” hitting theaters next year.
SILENCE OF THE LAMB was a worlwide success.
I have seen and for the most part enjoyed Alive, Ed Gein, Texas Chainsaw Massacres of various vintages, the afforementioned Silence of the Lambs as well as Hannibal and . . . uh, well I’ll just stop there. Of course this sort of cannibalism is most similar to that in Alive than in a film like American Psycho (which I forgot to mention earlier, glad I got to work that in) in that it is done for survival and not as a result of a hostile psychosis. Aside from this grim minor note, I’m a fan of Melville’s novel, sailing movies and Hemsworth so I’m in. This is aside from the fact that a whole subculture of horror enthusiasists would have lined up to see the other kind of cannibalism, too.
I’m more interested in who’s directing. That’s a pretty great book.
