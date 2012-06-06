‘Avengers’ star Samuel L. Jackson going corporate as newest ‘Robocop’ cast member

“Avengers” star Samuel L. Jackson has joined the cast of another potential blockbuster.

Currently coming off his role as Nick Fury in the billion-grossing Marvel franchise entry, Jackson has hopped aboard “Robocop,” a remake of the 1987 Paul Verhoeven film. The actor will play Pat Novak, a media titan who plays an important role in the creation of the title character.

Jackson joins previously-announced cast members Joel Kinnaman (“The Killing”) and Gary Oldman, who are attached to play Alex Murphy and Robocop creator Norton (a new character), respectively.

While no character named Pat Novak played a part in the original film, it’s seems a fairly safe inference that he’ll function as one of the corporate bankrollers of the Robocop program in the remake.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the story.

Brazilian director Jose Padilha is attached to helm the remake, which is expected to begin production in Toronto this September. Jackson will next be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Antebellum-era action film “Django Unchained.”

