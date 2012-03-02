‘Avengers’ trailer breaks record with 13.7 million iTunes views in 24 hours

#Thor #Chris Evans #Samuel L. Jackson #Robert Downey Jr. #Iron Man
03.02.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

Your move, Batman.

Marvel’s new trailer for “The Avengers” was downloaded over 13.7 million times in the first 24 hours after its premiere on Tuesday, becoming the most-viewed trailer on iTunes (including the iTunes Trailers app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch).

The number broke the previous record held by the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.” The previous “Avengers” trailer was also an iTunes smash hit.

Directed by Joss Whedon (“Firefly”), “The Avengers” draws together Marvel heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) against Thor’s evil bro, Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

“The Avengers” opens in 3D May 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#Chris Evans#Samuel L. Jackson#Robert Downey Jr.#Iron Man
TAGSBLACK WIDOWCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSCHRIS HEMSWORTHHAWKEYEHulkIron ManJEREMY RENNERMARK RUFFALONICK FURYROBERT DOWNEY JR.Samuel L. JacksonSCARLETT JOHANSSONTHE AVENGERSTHOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP