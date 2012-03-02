‘Avengers’ trailer breaks record with 13.7 million iTunes views in 24 hours

Your move, Batman.

Marvel’s new trailer for “The Avengers” was downloaded over 13.7 million times in the first 24 hours after its premiere on Tuesday, becoming the most-viewed trailer on iTunes (including the iTunes Trailers app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch).

The number broke the previous record held by the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.” The previous “Avengers” trailer was also an iTunes smash hit.

Directed by Joss Whedon (“Firefly”), “The Avengers” draws together Marvel heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) against Thor’s evil bro, Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

“The Avengers” opens in 3D May 4.