‘Avengers’ trailer breaks record with 13.7 million iTunes views in 24 hours

Your move, Batman.
Marvel’s new trailer for “The Avengers” was downloaded over 13.7 million times in the first 24 hours after its premiere on Tuesday, becoming the most-viewed trailer on iTunes (including the iTunes Trailers app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch).
The number broke the previous record held by the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.” The previous “Avengers” trailer was also an iTunes smash hit.
Directed by Joss Whedon (“Firefly”), “The Avengers” draws together Marvel heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) against Thor’s evil bro, Loki (Tom Hiddleston).
“The Avengers” opens in 3D May 4.
Why not make Nick Fury movie first? Hes been on the other hero movies but wheres the back story? No new movie for Black Widow either. Never heard of her. Wrong star for Hulk. Use one of the two from last movies. Never heardof Hawkeye either. Should’ve made all the hero movies before Avengers. What kinda of professional are theses film makers?
Black Widow was in Iron Man 2 and Hawkeye had a cameo in Thor. Both of them are important members of The Avengers in the comics. The reason why Mark Ruffalo plays the Hulk now is because the previous actor, Edward Norton, was fired by Marvel. And Marvel wasn’t going to ask Eric Bana, who played the Hulk in the 2003 film, either. Marvel wanted new blood, so they hired Ruffalo. As for Nick Fury, I hear he will have his own movie after The Avengers.
What kinda pro film makers? The best! You never heard of hawkeye or black widow? Then you never have read the comics! And as for hulk, eric bana did a shity job and he is way too old now and edward norton didnr wanna do avengers! Know your facts before you comment!
To Ironman…well according to the comics & cartoon, I think Hawkeye is a tall guy with athletic body, most stubborn & aggressive mentality (I m sorry to say that: Jeremy, doesn’t match (according to me)).I loved edward norton as Dr. Banner.
I mean wtf?!?!
May 4th couldn’t come soon enough. Do yourself the favor and skip 3d