Avi Arad responds to Kevin Feige and takes credit for Marvel Studios’ success

Avi Arad has been involved with Marvel TV and film adaptations since the '90s. While he's still heavily involved in Marvel properties — most recently as a producer on the freshly released “Amazing Spider-Man 2” — he has not been credited on an in-house Marvel Studios production since 2008's “Incredible Hulk,” where he served as a producer.
However, in the wake of a Bloomberg Businessweek's April profile on current Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Arad has reportedly publicly released a letter (posted by Latino Review, originally published by DailyMars.net) sent to the profile's author, claiming responsibility for the success of Marvel Studios, and taking issue with a particular section in the Businessweek profile that stated his resignation in 2006 was as a result of “doubts about the strategy” to create the independent studio. The text of Arad's publicly released letter follows in full.
Good morning Devin. As usual you manage to disappoint me with your false statements. I am sure you were told by Marvel that I resigned over the self-financing strategy. It is about time for a reporter like you to do your homework and check the facts. It will sound arrogant to you, but I single handedly put together the Marvel slate. Read it carefully and you will notice the natural progression of the character's design to get to where we are today. You should reach out to Merill Lynch and Ambac Insurance and to our international partners that came on board based on my track record. Our financial partners counted on my reputation. I had to work very hard to convert the doubters. They trusted me and without Iron Man this article would have not been written. Iron Man was not even in the original slate. I knew that we needed it so I set out to get it back from Newline and the rest is history. Our financing would have never happened without me reaching out to Brad Grey to make a distribution deal that will give you a corporate guarantee. Other people in Marvel worked for many months with Universal and could not reach a deal. I got tired of waiting and went to Brad. The deal was done in days, successful for both companies. The big presentation to financial institutions and insurance companies took place on the Paramount lot. I was the presenter and it worked. Does this sound to you like someone who disagreed with the strategy to make our own movies? I have forgiven Kevin for following orders and taking the credit, but he had no choice. Shame on you for kowtowing to your business gods. I have given up on journalistic integrity. You called me to talk about Kevin and I gave you the most true and glowing account on someone that I love and respect. Share your notes otherwise you just wasted my time. I will share this letter with other papers and your management to demonstrate the unprofessional self-serving work this reporter demonstrated.
In addition to “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” Arad is also an executive producer on Josh Trank's “Fantastic Four” reboot, and has been a large force in bringing Marvel's characters to film and television — including the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Punisher, Daredevil, Blade and more. He even served as an executive producer on made-for-TV movies “Generation X” and “Nick Fury: Agent of Shield” starring David Hasslehoff, not to mention many of the '90s Marvel animated series.
As a result, Arad's role in Marvel Studios' creation doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the extent of involvement claimed in the letter hadn't previously been disclosed.
Arad and Feige also worked together on many of the early Marvel film projects, with Feige serving in a producer role on most of Fox and Sony's Marvel films.
Arad’s comments are telling. He mentions all the financing deals, rights management, distribution, etc. All important things to be sure, but he doesn’t “get” Marvel characters like Fiege does. He sees them as profitable assets and the films as money spinners first. He makes poor creative decisions because he thinks it’ll create some extra bucks (crowbarring Venom into Spidey 3 to name just one). Fiege appears to service the characters first knowing that if they’re treated right and with due respect, the success will come.
Just what it feels like from the outside looking in…
I never had a problem with Spidey 3 and Venom. Were people really that upset over PP taking a walk on the “dark side”?
I think that these guys can get things done. That is a fact. However that being said, something deeply troubles me. I have been a fan of Captain Marvel since before Kevin Feige was even born.
I have a deep love for this hero of the cosmos and I completely disagree with the choice to make Captain Marvel a girl who was classically known as Carol Danvers or Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel is definitely not an iconic male hero.
I understand the need and desire for a female stand alone Marvel Movie, but not this way, please.
Don’t ditch my classic favorite hero from the past just to appease the female audience.
There are plenty of female Heroines that would make great stand alone marvel movie material…
She-Hulk, Black Widow, Rogue, Storm, Wasp, Spider-Woman, Scarlet Witch, Black Cat, Firestar, The Invisible Woman, Tigra, Shanna the She Devil, Phoenix, Psilocke, Dazzler, Mockingbird, Domino, Silver Sable, Mystique, and the list goes on…
Please do not destroy the chance to make a great Captain Marvel film by emasculating him and the wonderful history he and so many Marvel fans love.
Sincerely,
Sander Lee
P.S. – If the goal is to make money from these movies then you will stand a much better chance by keeping Captain Marvel a MAN and his history as an adopted Kree warrior entact.
How well do you think Iron Man would have done if you changed him into a woman, or Thor into a girl? Not very well I can tell you.
Iconic characters that fans love should stay iconic and not be watered down or trifled with.
They are iconic for a reason. And they should stay that way. Period.
You do realize that there’s been multiple incarnations of Captain Marvel, including three women: Monica Rambeau, Phyla-Vell, and Carol Danvers.
Danvers has been Captain Marvel in the comics since 2012. Marvel Studios aren’t changing anything. They’re just selecting that version.
Maybe keep the misogynistic rants bottled up in 1953.