Avicii hospitalized in Miami, but still set to headline Ultra Music Festival

Avicii is out of a Miami hospital after falling ill Thursday night (March 27), on the eve of the Ultra Music Festival. The superstar DJ”s rep has told Billboard that he is “doing better” and “going to be fine,” although the reason behind his hospital visit remains unclear. He's still scheduled to play the main stage at Ultra.

The 24-year-old Swedish hitmaker (whose real name is Tim Bergling) was slated to perform the second of a five-night engagement at the SLS Hotel in Miami Beach. According to TMZ, who broke the story, the cancellation happened at the last minute. Avicii was in the hospital for a number of hours before being discharged.

Separately, Afrojack also visited a Miami hospital after falling and hitting his head at the Dim Mak Beach Party, according to TMZ. The Dutch DJ announced on Twitter that he was going to “prevent an early end to this weekend,” then updated, “Im ok, dehydrated and overworked, guess I got a little too excited.” Afrojack will also appear at Ultra this weekend.