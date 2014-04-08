Avicii postpones tour to recover from recent surgery

04.08.14 4 years ago

Avicii has postponed his April tour dates to recover from having his appendix and gallbladder removed. The EDM hitmaker was rushed to a Miami hospital last month and had to skip his headlining slot at Ultra Music Festival.

In support of his latest album, “True,” Avicii was set to play Boston on Thursday, April 10 and Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 12. According to Radio.com, the Boston show has been rescheduled for June 25 and tickets for the April show will be honored at the new date. Shows this month in Bahrain and Dubai were cancelled. 

The “Wake Me Up” producer has been tweeting about his recovery, reporting that he”s “feeling a lot better one appendix and gallbladder short.” Check out his health-related tweets below.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TAGSAVICIIAvicii postponed tourAvicii surgeryTrueultra music festival

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP