Avicii postpones tour to recover from recent surgery

Avicii has postponed his April tour dates to recover from having his appendix and gallbladder removed. The EDM hitmaker was rushed to a Miami hospital last month and had to skip his headlining slot at Ultra Music Festival.

In support of his latest album, “True,” Avicii was set to play Boston on Thursday, April 10 and Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 12. According to Radio.com, the Boston show has been rescheduled for June 25 and tickets for the April show will be honored at the new date. Shows this month in Bahrain and Dubai were cancelled.

The “Wake Me Up” producer has been tweeting about his recovery, reporting that he”s “feeling a lot better one appendix and gallbladder short.” Check out his health-related tweets below.

Feeling alot better one appendix and gallbladder short????! Thank you everyone for all the kind words and support! – Tim Bergling (@Avicii) April 4, 2014

Im sorry for having to postpone the shows this month. I sincerely rly wish I didnt have to but unfortunately theres no going around it. – Tim Bergling (@Avicii) April 8, 2014

Health must always come first and in this case especially after my ruptured appendix that got removed doctors orders have been really strict – Tim Bergling (@Avicii) April 8, 2014

