‘Alice in Wonderland’-inspired album boasts new Avril Lavigne, Pete Wentz, Owl City

Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, Pete Wentz with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Owl City have all been tapped to appear on “Almost Alice,” a built-to-order album inspired by Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland.” This is not the soundtrack to the Johnny Depp-starring film, mind you, but the March 2 release date will whet your whistle for the visual charms of the 3D film, due March 5.

Franz Ferdinand, Shinedown, Wolfmother, Robert Smith of the Cure, Grace Potter, Tokio Hotel, Plain White T’s and more have all contributed brand new tracks to “Almost Alice,” with song titles like “Follow Me Down,” “Tea Party” and “White Rabbit.”

Pop-punk princess Lavigne is currently working on specially penned track “Alice (Underground).” It sounds like it may bust up the time that the Canadian singer-songwriter may be spending on her own effort, her oft-delayed fourth full-length. Itwas being formerly being produced by husband and Sum 41 rocker Deryck Whibley, but things got complicated as Lavigne filed for divorce in September. If and when the album comes out, it’ll be the follow-up to her 2007 set “The Best Damn Thing” and will likely have a bit more spit and vinegar.

A video of “Alice (Underground)” will drop in early February, according to MySpace.

The Danny Elfman-scored soundtrack to “Alice in Wonderland” will also come out on March 2, as will a version of “Almost Alice” with two bonus tracks in Hot Topic stores.

Here is the tracklist for “Almost Alice”:

1. “Alice (Underground)” performed by Avril Lavigne

2. “The Poison” performed by The All-American Rejects

3. “The Technicolor Phase” performed by Owl City

4. “Her Name Is Alice” performed by Shinedown

5. “Painting Flowers” performed by All Time Low

6. “Where”s My Angel” performed by Metro Station

7. “Strange” performed by Tokio Hotel and Kerli

8. “Follow Me Down” performed by 3OH!3 featuring Neon Hitch

9. “Very Good Advice” performed by Robert Smith

10. “In Transit” performed by Mark Hoppus with Pete Wentz

11. “Welcome to Mystery” performed by Plain White T”s

12. “Tea Party” performed by Kerli

13. “The Lobster Quadrille” performed by Franz Ferdinand

14. “Running Out of Time” performed by Motion City Soundtrack

15. “Fell Down a Hole” performed by Wolfmother

16. “White Rabbit” performed by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals