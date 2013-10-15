Avril Lavigne’s ghostly video for ‘Let Me Go’ with Chad Kroeger: Watch

Avril Lavigne and husband Chad Kroeger have a love that spans generations, proving that true love never dies even if those involved end the relationship.

In this poignant video for “Let Me Go,” Lavigne, who may or may not be a ghost, sits in her lovely mansion, alone, playing the sad love song. She is young and beautiful. A much-older handyman, raking leaves off of concrete (?) outside the estate, enters, picks up a guitar and, somehow, transforms into the younger, current day Kroeger.

Lavigne, who usually looks like she”d rather be drawn and quartered than be in a music video, looks beautiful here and more comfortable in front of the camera than ever before. The younger Kroeger appoaches her, stands behind her as she plays with his arm on her shoulder, but the two only make fleeting contact, giving more credence to the notion that Lavigne is a ghost. Add in the broken hourglass and there you have it.

Read my review of the track, which is the most added song at Hot AC radio this week.



