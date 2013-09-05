Avril Lavigne’s new album slated for Nov. 5 release

#Nickelback #Marilyn Manson
09.05.13 5 years ago

Avril Lavigne”s eponymously-titled fifth album will come out Nov. 5.

The album marks her shift to Epic Records and reunites her with L.A. Reid, with whom she had her breakthrough success at Arista more than a decade ago.

“Avril Lavigne” features 13 tracks, including the first two singles, “Here”s To Never Growing Up” and current track, “Rock N Roll,” as well as “Bad Girl,” which features Marilyn Manson, and “Let Me Go,” a collaboration with Lavigne”s new husband, Nickelback”s Chad Kroeger.

Lavigne and Kroeger co-produced the album with Martin Johnson and David Hodges.

“Avril Lavigne” Tracklisting:
 
“Rock N Roll”
“Here’s To Never Growing Up”
“17”?
“Bitchin’ Summer”?
“Let Me Go” – feat. Chad Kroeger?
“Give You What You Like”?”Bad Girl” – feat. Marilyn Manson?
“Hello Kitty”?
“You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”?
“Sippin’ On Sunshine”?
“Hello Heartache”
“Falling Fast”
“Hush Hush”
 

 

TOPICS#Nickelback#Marilyn Manson
TAGSAVRIL LAVIGNEchad kroegerHeres to never growing upL.A. REIDmarilyn mansonnickelbackROCK N ROLL

