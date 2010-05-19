Axl Rose countersuing former Gn’R manager for $5 million

Remember back in March when we reported that Irving Azoff, former manager of Guns n’ Roses and overall entertainment behemouth, was suing Axl Rose for $2 million?

You didn’t think that was the end of that, did you?

Rose is now countersuing Azoff for $5 million, for attempting to sabotage the singer’s career, for deception and bad business.

According to the filing, Azoff was bullying Rose to reunite the original band for touring and, when Rose said no, refused to properly support the band’s long-awaited “Chinese Democracy” when it came out in 2008.

Rose also says that Azoff lied about a potential double-bill tour with Van Halen and bungling tour dates. Azoff quit as manager on the eve of the band’s tour in support of “Chinese Democracy.

The suit is claiming damages for breach of fiduciary duty, constructive fraud and breach of contract.

Azoff’s suit against Rose alleged that the singer reneged on his deal that would provide 15% of Rose’s earnings from a concert tour, based off of an oral agreement.