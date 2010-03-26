Axl Rose sued by manager for $2 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Axl Rose is being sued by a famed music manager who claims the singer owes him nearly $2 million in unpaid commissions.

Front Line Management, which was founded by Irving Azoff, sued Rose in Los Angeles on Thursday for nearly $1.9 million in unpaid fees. The company claims it had an oral agreement with Rose to receive 15 percent of the Guns N’ Roses’ frontman’s commissions.

The lawsuit states the commissions are due on more than $12 million in earnings Rose made for performances abroad.

Attempts to reach Rose’s current management were unsuccessful.

Azoff has represented famous musicians such as The Eagles and Joe Walsh and is currently the executive chairman of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., which recently merged with Ticketmaster Entertainment.

