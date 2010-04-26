B.o.B., Miranda Cosgrove and Hole lead April 27 album release slate

There”s a little something for everyone with Tuesday”s album release slate. We”ll hear what B.o.B. has to offer beyond “Nothing On You” and a few leaked tracks when we get his full length set. Plus, Hole returns with its first set in 12 years, while veteran rockers Melissa Etheridge and Peter Frampton also serve up new material. Popsters will eat up “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove”s debut album. Dig in.

B.o.B: “B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray” (Grand Hustle/Rebel Rock/Atlantic): He”s already scored his first number one with the sweet “Nothing on You” and seems to be everywhere with his cover of Vampire Weekend”s ‘The Kids Don”t Stand a Chance” with Janelle Monae, plus his collaboration with Eminem and Hayley Williams. Our colleague Katie Hasty is already over him. We”ll see if the rest of America feels the same way when his album comes out Tuesday. We”re predicting a top 5 album debut.

Bullet for My Valentine, “Fever” (Jive): Welsh metal band unleashes the hounds on its third album, produced by Don Gilmore (Linkin Park, Good Charlotte). “Fever” doesn”t necessarily rock harder than “Scream Aim Fire,” but it lands its punches with more pinpoint accuracy, especially on such tracks as “Your Betrayal.”

Mary Chapin Carpenter, “The Age of Miracles” (Zoe/Rounder): Singer/songwriter whose light seems to have dimmed lately after a strong ’90s run, but she”s back with a strong new set featuring the likes of Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.

Miranda Cosgrove, “Sparks Fly” (Columbia): She”s 16 and she”s already richer than you”ll ever be. Nickelodeon power house and star of “iCarly” goes for world domination with her solo full length debut and enlists such top-flight producers as Dr. Luke (Britney, Katy Perry) and the Matrix to realize her plan. Writers on the project include Ke$ha and Avril Lavigne. First single is “Kissin” U” is exactly what you”d expect: a sweet, innocent, poppy ode to the joys of making out. Where”s the duet with Justin Bieber?

Melissa Etheridge, “Fearless Love” (Island): Veteran rocker”s 10th studio album is a celebration of rock produced by her friend/former guitarist John Shanks. Drawing deep on her influences, such as the Who, Springsteen and the Stones musically, Etheridge tackles love and fear lyrically.

Peter Frampton, “Thank You Mr. Churchill” (A&M/New Door/Ume): Heralded rock guitarist returns with his first set since snagging a Grammy a few years ago for his instrumental set, “Fingerprints.” This time, he”s singing about everything from his sobriety to Wall Street corruption to a Japanese teenager kidnapped by North Koreans 30 years ago.

Gogol Bordello, “Trans-Continental Hustle” (American Recordings): Rick Rubin produces this undefinable collective”s fifth studio album. The New York-based group, led by Eugene Hutz, combines punk rock with world music with a flair of the gypsy thrown in. Its commercial high point remains joining Madonna on stage in 2007 at the London Live Earth concert.

Hole, “Nobody”s Daughter” (Mercury): Courtney Love-fronted band returns with its first album in 12 years-although that”s a bit of a misstatement since Love is the only remaining member from the last album. Album review coming shortly.