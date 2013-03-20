Baauer’s ‘Harlem Shake’ keeps a shaky hold atop the Billboard Hot 100

“Harlem Shake” shakily holds on to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fifth week, despite another week of declining YouTube streaming.

Baauer”s viral sensation also sees digital downloads slide, but sees on-demand audio streaming rise, according to Billboard.

“Shake”s” success keeps former No. 1, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis”s “Thrift Shop,” featuring Wanz at No. 2 again, while Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man” stays at No. 3.

Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay Z climbs 5-4, flipping places with Rihanna”s “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko.

Also swapping spots are Drake”s “Started From The Bottom,” which rises 7-6, trading with Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble,” which moves 6-7.

Rounding out the top 10, will.i.am and Britney Spears” “Scream & Shout” holds at No. 8, Pink lands her 14th top 10 as “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess from fun., soars 18-9, and Lil Wayne”s “Love Me” featuring Drake slips 9-10.