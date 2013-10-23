Watch: Baby LED Halloween costume will light up your heart

10.23.13 5 years ago

After seeing this video, I have to add to my running list of reasons it makes sense to have children. Now that document reads: to name them after old country songs; to have someone to play catch with; and to make them amazing little LED costumes. This get-up, worn by a 22-month-old tot, is incredibly cool and just the right amount of spooky.

And the best part is, without a little pumpkin hat or a bumble bee suit, this baby probably won’t get stolen by Anne Geddes.

(via io9)

