Oh, what trickery! But really, can’t the people of Hollywood Boulevard recognize a “Bachelor” when they see one? I mean, look at that $300 haircut, and that perfectly manicured chest. And that cardigan over a sexy but nonthreatening button-down? This is certainly no mere mortal. This, my friends, is a reality TV star.

These “I Witness News” segments are always so funny. Jimmy Kimmel, you get a rose for sure.

