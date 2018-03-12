Bad Lip Reading Returns With A ‘Star Wars’ Song About The Planet-Destroying Might Of The Death Star

#Rogue One #Star Wars
03.12.18 13 hours ago

Sometimes the internet manages to bring together two seemingly opposite things that instead combine into something transcendently hilarious. When you think Star Wars and musicals, your first thought may go to the disastrous holiday special of yore. Sure, it has become a cult classic of sorts, but no one was clamoring for more. However, the folks behind Bad Lip Reading are at it again, giving us the power ballad duet of Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia that we all deserve.

This isn’t the first time that BLR has gone the Star Wars musical route, but it might be the best. After a run of Trump skewering videos, it’s refreshing to return to the otherworldly setting of a galaxy far, far away, instead of reminding viewers of our current administration. In “It’s Not A Moon,” the events of A New Hope and Rogue One are woven together to remind everyone of the might of the Death Star (at least until you find that pesky pathway directly to the reactor core).

At the very least, it’s fun to see the threatening Tarkin singing about “teaching the kids to drink powdered goat bladders.” This character revisit is certainly less offputting than his digital resurrection in Rogue One.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rogue One#Star Wars
TAGSA NEW HOPEBAD LIP READINGRogue OneStar Warsthe death star

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 7 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP