Bad Luck or Bad Choices: 10 movie stars who can’t buy a hit

They’re some of the biggest names in the business, but being on the A-list roster doesn’t necessarily guarantee box office gold. So why do huge stars like Johnny Depp and Katherine Heigl set off movie bombs so often? We think it’s a mix of bad choices and plain old bad luck.
Behind every bad flop/bad luck for an actor is a bad script. Hello there Ryan Reynolds…welcome to bad script paradise.
This list would be more interesting if you had more than a few people on it that had at some point been A-listers.
with the exception of taylor kitsch and maybe jack black everyone on this list has had more than a couple hits movies in their career. and all of them are further up the list than you are, so i’m not sure why the shittalk.
This is perhaps the worst coded site I’ve ever seen.
where is keanu? he needs a hit worse than most on your list