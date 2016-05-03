‘Bad Moms’ trailer is for every mother who ever wanted to say, ‘You know what? Screw it.’

If you didn”t know, I”m a mom. I”m living a weird geek-mom-meets-yoga-pants version of Leave It To Beaver with my husband, our two kids, our suburban house, and our gaggle of pets. There are days I pick a kid up from practice before Table Top game night. But not fitting into any of the pre-assigned “Mommy” boxes can make everything from playdates to PTO an awkward experience. Too commercial to be a Crunchy Mom. Too career-oriented to be a Mom-bie (Zombie Mom). Too busy to be a Soccer Mom. Too worried to be a Free-Range Mom, but too lackadaisical to be a Helicopter Mom. The list goes on and on of what a mom is SUPPOSED to be. Then the trailer for Bad Moms dropped, and I actually saw a reflection of myself.

Is…is this what men feel like when they watch trailers for every other broad comedy? It feels…amazing!

The official description:

In this new comedy from the writers of The Hangover, Amy has a seemingly perfect life – a great marriage, over-achieving kids, beautiful home and a career. However she's over-worked, over-committed and exhausted to the point that she's about to snap. Fed up, she joins forces with two other over-stressed moms on a quest to liberate themselves from conventional responsibilities – going on a wild, un-mom-like binge of long overdue freedom, fun and self-indulgence – putting them on a collision course with PTA Queen Bee Gwendolyn and her clique of devoted perfect moms.

I watched this trailer THREE times because it is speaking to my soul. YES. Let”s bring store-bought desserts to the fundraiser. Let”s have an alcoholic ladies-only house party for the PTA with no kids. Let”s throw the rules out the window and have less structure, less pressure, less f-ks to give.

Let”s be bad moms.

Bad Moms arrives in theaters on July 29, 2016.