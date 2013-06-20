‘Bad Teacher’ sequel being developed for Cameron Diaz

06.20.13

Is Cameron Diaz going back to school again?

Columbia Pictures announced that they’re developing “Bad Teacher 2” for Diaz to star in, although no deal is yet set with the actress.

Original director Jake Kasdan (“Walk Hard”) is returning, with Justin Malen writing the screenplay. Jimmy Miller, Kasdan, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky are producing.

2011’s “Bad Teacher,” which also starred Justin Timberlake, Lucy Punch and Jason Segel was made for a modest budget and scored over $200 million worldwide. 

“‘Bad Teacher’ was a hit not just in North America, but throughout the world,” Columbia Pictures’ Hannah Minghella said in a release. “We”re excited that Jake will be returning to develop and helm the sequel.  We love Justin”s take on the material – it hits all the notes that made the first film such a breakthrough hit and also takes the characters in a new direction that is fresh and fun.”

Meanwhile, “Bad Teacher” is also coming to the small screen this fall, as CBS recently picked up a comedy series based on the film and starring Ari Graynor.  

Diaz will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s all-star thriller “The Counselor,” with Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz. She’ll also appear in the comedy “The Other Woman” with Leslie Mann, Nicki Minaj and Kate Upton.

