10 Baffling Questions ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Refused To Answer

'The Amazing Spider-Man' swung into theaters over the weekend and sauntered away with a witty quip and a hefty $92 million domestic box office. But despite all monetary evidence to the contrary, this movie seemed to be actively trying to make viewer hates it. A bold and controversial stance to take with a summer blockbuster but clearly one paying in dividends for Sony. But the plan to make me rail against this sequel failed. Despite a bloated story with at least three too many subplots that needed pruning, despite not passing the Bechdel Test or casting more than one non-white actor in a speaking role, I didn't hate this movie. I just have a lot of questions…
WARNING: MAJOR PLOT SPOILERS FOR 'THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2' BEYOND THIS POINT.
1. How is Spider-Man's super genius dad this much of an idiot?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
When we first meet Peter Parker's dad, he is in the process of shutting down his OSCORP project and fleeing the scene. Clearly realizing his life is in danger, he makes the last logical decision of his life and drops his son off into the safety of Ben and May Parker's brownstone. Then the brain damage brought on by a small aneurysm sets in. Because that is the only logical reason you would disarm a man trying to murder you on a private jet (???) and not immediately SHOOT HIM IN THE HEAD. And both Richard and Mary seem blind-sided by the fact chartering a personal pan plane with no other passengers/witnesses that could be easily disposed of is a stupid, stupid idea.
2. Why didn't anyone tell me drowning in a bath of electric eels grants super powers?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
I mean, that's what happened to Electro. There was no weird chemical in the pipelines or freak gamma radiation emanating from the water. Just Electro, some genetically modified eels, and a leftover bacta tank from 'The Empire Strikes Back.' Do you think everyone bitten by OSCORP genetically altered animals gets superpowers? Because a sample study of two shows 100% of the time, yes…yes they do. Wait, don't tell me. Electro's dad was the modified eel specialist and used his own blood while creating the biological power supplies.
3. Can Electro breathe underwater?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
He's being held in a tank of water to suspend his powers but nobody ever said that was like the oxygen water in 'The Abyss' so either Electro is slowly drowning or he can breathe underwater or he doesn't need to breathe anymore and this seems like a fairly important distinction to the prisoner's mental health. Maybe if he wasn't so oxygen deprived, he wouldn't be having episodes of dub step schizophrenia.
4. Where the hell did Electro's costume come from?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
So OSCORP special projects was really a front to create super villain toys because someone in R&D knew they'd need an unending parade of villains to keep this franchise moving. Bless you fourth-wall breaking OSCORP cog, wherever you are. So sure they could have up with a rubberized suit that can dissipate into pure energy with the user and reform around the wearer so as to avoid an unfortunate Doctor Manhattan wardrobe malfunction. But Harry and Electro hadn't gotten into the special projects room yet so where the blue hell did he get that glorified scuba suit?
5. Why is Harry's disease killing him faster than it did his dad?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
So the Osborn line has a secret genetic disorder that turns its descendants into talon-fingered green slime monsters with bad teeth. This is what happens when WASP inbreeding goes unchecked. How and why Norman Osborn was able to keep this killer family secret from Harry aside, it took literally decades for the elder Osborn to deteriorate into a budget Jeff Goldblum from 'The Fly.' So why is Harry turning into a pus-covered monster at an exponential rate? He's got all his father's research to stall the progression literally at his fingertips.
6. Who thought hiding the OSCORP lab in an underground subway car was a good idea?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
At some point, a team of people were assembled to convert a rickety set of subway cars into a genetic research lab. But after setting up the mechanism to hide the lab underneath the station of an abandoned D-Train spur that no one would ever discover anyway, they got super bored. So they just tossed a few beakers, a centrifuge, and some glass-door mini fridges onto some IKEA bench tables and called it a day. After all, delicate biological experiments won't be affected by jerky daily movements from an unnecessarily complex coin-based hiding mechanism right?
7. Why didn't Gwen Stacy punch Harry Osborn in his stupid zero-to-murderer in sixty seconds face?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
We all knew it was coming eventually. Gwen had to step aside and sadly pave the way for Mary Jane…or Black Cat. But for a woman who has consistently shown tenacity in the way of overwhelming super villain danger, she wouldn't have gone out like that. This is the same scientific genius who created a cure for lizard transformation disease while simultaneously fending off said lizard with a blowtorch. The spitfire who literally just hit Electro with a car and then chewed out her superhero boyfriend for being a sexist jerk. Everything leading up to this moment said Gwen Stacy would not quietly wait to be bartered over by the two male leads. Nay, she'd have gouged Harry Osborn right in his rheumy eyes.
8. Do Gwen Stacy's brothers become super villains?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
Or at least anti-heroes. Surely holding Spider-Man responsible for the death of both their father and their sister would leave some indelible mark on them? Perhaps enough to suit up for Harry's super villain dodgeball team?
9. What exactly is the tactical advantage of dressing like a mecha-rhino?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
OSCORP sank a lot of money into that prototype. But the question is why? What possible real world application could this have? At least the Doctor Octopus arms and the Vulture wings seem viable for both military and civilian markets. But how are you going to sell an army of 'rhino mechs' to any self-respecting guerrilla army or arms dealer? It's like they weren't even thinking of the profit margins. What kind of corporation is this?
10. Why is the ghost of Denis Leary following Peter around?
Photo Courtesy of SONY Pictures
I mean I know 'Rescue Me' ended in 2011, but exactly how bored is he?
You also forgot… The Rhino is firing rockets and machine gun so the crowds watch behind some traffic barriers that must have some kind of force shield.
Peter Parker – Science genius has to look up how batteries work on YouTube.
Gwen “only I know how to turn off the power grid” Inside the power station – Massive red off button.
These questions ask for too much logic to matter. Malibu Stacy has a new hat. That’s al that matters now.
You shouldn’t watch superhero movies. There’s a certain amount of suspension of disbelief that you obviously don’t have. Which is fine. Stick to chick flicks and you’ll be happier.
And I mean come on! Peter got bit by a genetically modified spider in the last movie, why doesn’t he have 8 legs and eat flies by the 2nd movie?!?!?!
way to overthink a comic book movie that was made to entertain kids and comic book fans. Not every movie has to be 12 Years A Slave. I can’t decide if this was supposed to be serious or not judging by some of the questions posed.
The last one really made me think this was just nitpicky snark complaining since that’s what all the cool kids do these days. “Why is he seeing the ghost of a guy who’s dying wish was that he keep his daughter out of danger by leaving her alone?”
I can’t tell if you were trying to be funny or just that clueless but here’s the answer: Peter is loyal and honorable. It is weighing so heavily on his conscience that he’s haunted by this man. Even though he’s deeply in love with her, he puts himself through personal pain to honor that promise.
But it doesn’t last, mostly due to Gwen’s own self confidence and her willingness to take responsibility for herself. She probably even realizes that Peter being Spider-Man would lead to her getting hurt one way or the other although she likely thought later rather than sooner.
Like you said she was a smart girl. But in the end, Peter thinks he is responsible for another death of a loved one. Seriously, you need to try harder.