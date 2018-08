Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Barkhad Abdi and Alfonso Cuaron were among the big winners at Sunday night’s BAFTA Awards in London, where “12 Years a Slave” took home the top prize for over “Gravity,” “American Hustle,” “Philomena” and “Captain Phillips.”

Check out all the backstage photos from the ceremony in the gallery below.