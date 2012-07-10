Band of Horses sets album title and track listing

Band of Horses” fourth album, “Mirage Rock,” will come out Sept. 18 via Brown/Columbia.
Fans who pre-order the album will also receive the track “Ego Nightmare.” Those ordering in the U.S. or Canada will receive first single “Knock Knock” as soon as they order. The band debuted another new song, “Long Vows” during its performance at Lollapalooza Brazil. It also released a snippet of the beautiful “Dumpster World” last month.
The band recorded the album, the follow-up to the band”s 2010 Grammy-nominated “Infinite Arms,” in Los Angeles with producer Glyn Johns.
“Mirage Rock” track listing:
01. Knock Knock
02. How To Live
03. Slow Cruel Hands of Time
04. A Little Biblical
05. Shut-In Tourist
06. Dumpster World
07. Electric Music
08. Everything’s Gonna Be Undone
09. Feud
10. Long Vows
11. Heartbreak On the 101
Excited for the new Band of Horses album 9/18. Check out the first video “Knock Knock”: [youtu.be]