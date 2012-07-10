Band of Horses sets album title and track listing

Band of Horses” fourth album, “Mirage Rock,” will come out Sept. 18 via Brown/Columbia.

Fans who pre-order the album will also receive the track “Ego Nightmare.” Those ordering in the U.S. or Canada will receive first single “Knock Knock” as soon as they order. The band debuted another new song, “Long Vows” during its performance at Lollapalooza Brazil. It also released a snippet of the beautiful “Dumpster World” last month.

The band recorded the album, the follow-up to the band”s 2010 Grammy-nominated “Infinite Arms,” in Los Angeles with producer Glyn Johns.



“Mirage Rock” track listing:

01. Knock Knock

02. How To Live

03. Slow Cruel Hands of Time

04. A Little Biblical

05. Shut-In Tourist

06. Dumpster World

07. Electric Music

08. Everything’s Gonna Be Undone

09. Feud

10. Long Vows

11. Heartbreak On the 101