Banshee is coming to ‘Supergirl’ and her costume is delightfully comic-booky

There is a lot to love about CBS” Supergirl. The unapologetic feminism, the refusal to put the show through a sepia filter, the unbridled optimism. But one of the best parts? The show's commitment to the more bonkers side of superheroes. Comic books are not known for their subtle costumes or muted palettes. It”s a world populated by green Martians and tomato red cyborgs . Call it campy or call it homages to the source material, Supergirl – and their make-up and costume departments – have gone all in.

If you think it”s campy, look away now. Because ET got a look at Italia Ricci, who is set to play Banshee, and she looks like she stepped right out of the pages of DC Comics.

HitFix first reported Ricci”s casting back in December . Banshee”s alter-ego Siobhan Smythe will show up in next Monday”s episode. She'll be 2nd assistant to Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart). While Banshee has been both friend and foe to Supergirl in the past (depending on the continuity), it”s unclear how their relationship will shake on screen.

ET also got confirmation of Banshee”s power set for Supergirl: she has the standard array of superhuman strength, speed, dexterity, and endurance. Her main gift though are sonic-based abilities, hence the screaming pose above.

Supergirl airs Mondays on CBS at 8/7c.