Barbara Walters is coming out of retirement for “The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014”

Walters said she was done with the franchise after the 2013 edition. But ABC announced this morning that “Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014” will return Sunday, Dec. 14 at 9 pm.

Why hasn”t any new fall show been canceled yet?

It”s unusual to have zero cancelations one month into the season. But this is an unusual season, and EW reports that one of the factors in the lack of cancelations is the lack of confidence in the midseason replacement shows. PLUS: It”s hard to figure out what a hit is nowadays.

Pop network orders its 1st scripted series: “Schitt”s Creek” with Eugene Levy and Catherine O”Hara

The current TV Guide Network will transform into Pop, with a comedy about a rich family that loses it all in a Ponzi scheme and ends up living in a motel.

Leah Remini earns rave reviews filling in as “Dancing with the Stars” co-host

Her no-nonsense approach made some wish she permanently replaced Erin Andrews. PLUS: Guest judge Pitbull knows nothing about “Dancing.”

“Battlestar” alum Michael Trucco is coming to “Scandal”

He”ll play the estranged husband of Darby Stanchfield”s Abby.

Paul McCartney”s favorite shows are “Veep” and “Family Feud”

The ex-Beatle revealed his faves during a Twitter Q&A on Monday.

“The Millers” returns to 9.1 million viewers

On its new Monday timeslot, the CBS comedy was slightly down from its Season 1 finale.

Aziz Ansari gets “Ridiculous” on “Sesame Street”

Watch the “Parks and Rec” star and Grover wear stovepipe hats.

CBS launching a “Decades” digital channel focusing on vintage TV and pop-culture

Decades will feature everything from “I Love Lucy” to “Cheers” to “Beverly Hills 90210.”