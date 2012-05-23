Barry Gibb remembers late brother Robin Gibb with moving video tribute

05.24.12 6 years ago

Robin Gibb’s older brother Barry, the sole remaining member of the original Bee Gees, has paid tribute to his late sibling in a video posted online.

Consisting of archival footage from the brothers’ childhoods and on through various stages of their extraordinary pop-music careers, the video (titled “Bodding” after Robin’s nickname) is set to the strains of the group’s low-key tune “Heart Like Mine,” originally featured on their 1993 album “Size Isn’t Everything.”

Robin Gibb died of cancer last Sunday at the age of 62. His fraternal twin brother Maurice, also a founding member of the group, passed away in 2003.

You can watch the full video below.

Around The Web

TAGSBARRY GIBBBarry Gibb video tributeHeart Like MineMaurice Gibbrobin gibbRobin Gibb video tributeTHE BEE GEES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP