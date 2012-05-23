Barry Gibb remembers late brother Robin Gibb with moving video tribute

Robin Gibb’s older brother Barry, the sole remaining member of the original Bee Gees, has paid tribute to his late sibling in a video posted online.

Consisting of archival footage from the brothers’ childhoods and on through various stages of their extraordinary pop-music careers, the video (titled “Bodding” after Robin’s nickname) is set to the strains of the group’s low-key tune “Heart Like Mine,” originally featured on their 1993 album “Size Isn’t Everything.”

Robin Gibb died of cancer last Sunday at the age of 62. His fraternal twin brother Maurice, also a founding member of the group, passed away in 2003.

You can watch the full video below.