‘Basterds,’ Bullock and Bridges rumble Oscar season with SAG wins

It may be snowing in Sundance, but the stars showed up at the annual SAG Awards tonight and two key acting races for Oscar started to become clearer.

First off, don’t get too excited about “Inglorious Basterds” winning Best Ensemble. Neither “Avatar” nor “Up in the Air” made the cut and both are better shots to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Plus, its important to remember the key word here: ensemble. That’s one of the reasons “Nine” got in even if the SAG membership was won over by the musical’s starpower before the hideous reviews came out. The best picture isn’t at stake here, it’s what the actors bring to it (at least in theory). That said, let’s take a look down the individual awards including those intriguing TV categories.



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

JEFF BRIDGES / Bad Blake – “CRAZY HEART” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Lowdown: Much better speech than at the Golden Globes. The standing ovation doesn’t hurt for Oscar either. Clooney would have to make a major comeback to pull off his second acting Oscar win.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

SANDRA BULLOCK / Leigh Anne Tuohy – “THE BLIND SIDE” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lowdown: Uh-oh Ms. Streep, this puts Bullock in the frontrunner slot for Oscar. At this point, Sony Pictures might have to scream to the Academy how many times Streep has lost in a row for the legend to finally win her third Oscar (and to be quite honest, we wouldn’t blame them).

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

CHRISTOPH WALTZ / COL. Hans Landa – “INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS” (The Weinstein Company/Universal Pictures)

Lowdown: Woody Harrelson had a chance, but that moment has passed. Waltz is going to win the Oscar all the way.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MO”NIQUE / Mary – “PRECIOUS: BASED ON THE NOVEL ‘PUSH” BY SAPPHIRE” (Lionsgate)

Lowdown: Faux media backlash aside, Mo’Nique is just as much a lock as Waltz is. Something truly dramatic would have to occur for either not to take home the Oscar equivalant of this award.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS (The Weinstein Company/Universal Pictures)

DANIEL BRÜHL / Fredrick Zoller

AUGUST DIEHL / Major Hellstrom

JULIE DREYFUS / Francesca Mondino

MICHAEL FASSBENDER / LT. Archie Hicox

SYLVESTER GROTH / Joseph Goebbels

JACKY IDO / Marcel

DIANE KRUGER / Bridget von Hammersmark

MÉLANIE LAURENT / Shosanna

DENIS MENOCHET / Perrier LaPadite

MIKE MYERS / General Ed Fenech

BRAD PITT / LT. Aldo Raine

ELI ROTH / SGT. Donny Donowitz

TIL SCHWEIGER / SGT. Hugo Stiglitz

ROD TAYLOR / Winston Churchill

CHRISTOPH WALTZ / COL. Hans Landa

MARTIN WUTTKE / Hitler

Lowdown: Listen, no one is going to disparage “Glourious” winning, but its hard to see it getting the Oscar for Best Picture. Not with “Avatar” in the way.

And with a little help from HitFix’s own Daniel Fienberg, a look at the television categories…



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

KEVIN BACON / Lt. Col. Michael R. Strobl – “TAKING CHANCE” (HBO)

Lowdown: Sentimental favorite and there’s that game that reflects he’s worked with every actor in Hollywood. In fact, when you are in a movie with Kevin Bacon you actually get a SAG card! Really.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

DREW BARRYMORE / Little Edie – “GREY GARDENS” (HBO)

Lowdown: This breaks the tie with Drew Barrymore losing the Emmy, but winning the Golden Globe. Like Kevin Bacon, Drew’s also been around for awhile.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

MICHAEL C. HALL / Dexter Morgan – “DEXTER” (Showtime)

Lowdown: It’s a tough category and sometimes every once in awhile someone else gets chance to win besides Jon Hamm and Hugh Laurie.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JULIANNA MARGULIES / Alicia Florrick – “THE GOOD WIFE” (CBS)

Lowdown: According to Fienberg, it’s the most popular new show that doesn’t involve the letters “NCIS” and she is a respected “professional.” That did it.



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ALEC BALDWIN / Jack Donaghy – “30 ROCK” (NBC)

Lowdown: He’s just the funniest male actor on television at the moment. ‘Nuff said.



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

TINA FEY / Liz Lemon – “30 ROCK” (NBC)

Lowdown: Fienberg says this is the one surprising win as she beat out Toni Collette, Lea Michelle and Eddie Falco. Perhaps the votes across the board were just that tight?

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

MAD MEN (AMC)

ALEXA ALEMANNI / Allison

BRYAN BATT / Salvatore Romano

JARED S. GILMORE / Bobby Draper

MICHAEL GLADIS / Paul Kinsey

JON HAMM / Don Draper

JARED HARRIS / Lane Pryce

CHRISTINA HENDRICKS / Joan Holloway (Harris)

JANUARY JONES / Betty Draper

VINCENT KARTHEISER / Peter Campbell

ROBERT MORSE / Bertram Cooper

ELISABETH MOSS / Peggy Olson

KIERNAN SHIPKA / Sally Draper

JOHN SLATTERY / Roger Sterling

RICH SOMMER / Harry Crane

CHRISTOPHER STANLEY / Henry Francis

AARON STATON / Ken Cosgrove

Lowdown: It’s the best series on television. Hands down.



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

GLEE (FOX)

DIANNA AGRON / Quinn Fabray

CHRIS COLFER / Kurt Hummel

PATRICK GALLAGHER / Ken Tanaka

JESSALYN GILSIG / Terri Schuester

JANE LYNCH / Sue Sylvester

JAYMA MAYS / Emma Pillsbury

KEVIN McHALE / Arty Abrams

LEA MICHELE / Rachel Berry

CORY MONTEITH / Finn Hudson

HEATHER MORRIS / Brittany

MATTHEW MORRISON / Will Schuester

AMBER RILEY / Mercedes

NAYA RIVERA / Santana Lopez

MARK SALLING / Puck

HARRY SHUM JR. / Mike Chang

JOSH SUSSMAN / Jacob Ben Israel

DIJON TALTON / Matt Rutherford

IQBAL THEBA / Principal Figgins

JENNA USHKOWITZ / Tina



Lowdown: Even within SAG, people are very passionate about this show. And, hey, it’s having its moment.



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

STAR TREK (Paramount Pictures)

Robert Alonzo

Daniel Arrias

Sala Baker

Steve Blalock

Joey Box

Ben Bray

Mark Chadwick

Ilram Choi

Zack Duhame

Pete Epstein

Jeremy Fitzgerald

Terry Jackson

Craig Jensen

Paul Lacovara

Rob Mars

Mike Massa

Heidi Moneymaker

Mike Mukatis

Courtney Munch

Kimberly Murphy

Chris Palermo

Jim Palmer

Eddie Perez

Dan Plum

Damion Poitier

Susan Purkhiser

Mike Schneider

Dennis Scott

Chris Torres

Webster Winnery, Jr.

Marcus Young

Lowdown: Sure, “Transformers” may have had more difficult stunts, but people love their “Star Trek.” Could this mean something in regards to Oscar? Hmmmm.

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

24 (FOX)

Jeff Cadiente

Brian Hite

Norman Howell

Chris Leps

Dustin Meier

John Meier

Gary Price

Jimmy Sharp, Jr.

Erik Stabenau

Justin Sundquist

Lowdown: As Fienberg notes, “At least ‘Heroes’ didn’t win.”