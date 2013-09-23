Watch: Bat Dad is here to save the day

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Meet Bat Dad! He’s a Vine sensation, and he’s here to defend Gotham from the horrors of gingivitis and poor manners. It’s only moderately likely Bat Dad’s Bat Kids will end up in therapy two decades from now, recounting stories of the time Dad showed up at Open House Night wearing nothing but a cape and a pair of purple underwear, so we say: keep up the good work, Bat Dad! The Internet needs you.

Anyone one else think he should take over for Ben Affleck?