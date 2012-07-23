Song Of The Day: Bat For Lashes is back with theatrical single ‘Laura’

07.23.12 6 years ago

Mercury Prize-nominated songwriter Bat For Lashes is back, and out the gate, she’s… solemn.

“Laura” — the first track from forthcoming album “The Haunted Man” — has a music video featuring a haunted man and an interpretive dance honoring the song’s namesake. The nervous, slow waltz showcases BfL’s ringing voice, which would sound just marvelous in a velvet red curtained room.

But I also can’t shake what it reminds me of: “Ooo Laura, you’re more than a superstar” is eerily reminiscent of Barry Manilow’s “Mandy” (or if you prefer The Simpsons version, “Margie / You came and found me a turkey”). The video is gorgeously shot, so any unintended Laura-Mandy-Margie similarities are forgiven.

“The Haunted Man” has a fantastic, NSFW album cover shot by nudes specialist Ryan McGinley, and will be out Oct. 23 via EMI.

Around The Web

TAGSbat for lashesLaurasong of the daythe haunted man

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP