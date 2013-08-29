Batman and Superman will fly to Michigan for ‘Man of Steel’ sequel shoot

Batman and Superman are bringing their fight to the Motor City.

According to the Michigan Film Office, Warner Bros.’ “Man of Steel” sequel — unofficially known as “Batman vs. Superman” — will begin principal photography in the tax incentive-friendly state early next year.

Production in Detroit and other Michigan cities is expected to start in the first quarter of 2014, although no release date has yet been revealed.

The sequel will be directed by Zack Snyder and produced by “The Dark Knight’s” Christopher Nolan and will star Ben Affleck as Batman, with Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman. “Steel” co-stars Amy Adams, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne are also retuning.

“Steel” vet David S. Goyer is writing the screenplay.

“This project will further strengthen the reputation of Michigan and metro Detroit as a premier film destination,”said Margaret O”Riley, director of the Michigan Film Office. “We look forward to the spotlight shining on our incredibly talented workforce and the businesses that support our film industry here in Michigan.”

“Detroit is a great example of a quintessential American city, and I know it will make the perfect backdrop for our movie,” added Snyder. “Detroit and the entire state of Michigan have been fantastic collaborators, and we are looking forward to working together on this film.”

“Man of Steel” was primarily shot in Chicago and Vancouver. It grossed over $600 million worldwide.

