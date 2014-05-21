‘Batman: Arkham Knight’: A city of fear rises in stunning new gameplay trailer

(CBR) “Tonight, Gotham falls!” Scarecrow declares in the debut gameplay trailer for “Batman: Arkham Knight.” “A city of fear rises!”

Unveiled this morning by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Entertainment, “Evening the Odds” showcases the Scarecrow”s return to Gotham as he schemes to unite the city”s villains – Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, among them – toward one goal: destroying Batman. As the citizens flee and criminal gangs overrun the city, the Dark Knight takes to the streets in the new Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios, “Batman: Arkham Knight” is billed as the explosive finale to the hit action-adventure video game series that launched in 2009 with “Batman: Arkham Asylum.”

“Batman: Arkham Knight” will be released in October for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.